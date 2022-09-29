Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 590 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

WM stock opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

