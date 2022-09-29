Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

