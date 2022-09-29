Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.52 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 149.0% during the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $266.24 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.79 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

