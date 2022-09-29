Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 72 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

