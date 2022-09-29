Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,079 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 126,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

