Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 494 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

