Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 613 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

ACN stock opened at $261.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $298.35. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

