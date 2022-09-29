Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

