Trustpad (TPAD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.50 Million

Trustpad (TPAD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Trustpad has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Trustpad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trustpad has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004684 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.01640875 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036105 BTC.

About Trustpad

TPAD is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trustpad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trustpad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

