Tufton Capital Management Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NXPI traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

