Tufton Capital Management Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

