Tufton Capital Management Purchases 525 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.90. 497,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $117.78 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

