Tufton Capital Management Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

