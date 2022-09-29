Tufton Capital Management Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

