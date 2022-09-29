Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.53

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 60195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.37%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 315,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

