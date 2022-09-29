two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of TWO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in TWO by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Price Performance

Shares of TWO stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.