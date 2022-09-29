U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.42 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.