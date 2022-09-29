Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 83,565 shares.The stock last traded at $285.52 and had previously closed at $285.80.

UI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.16. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $58,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

