UBS Group Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Neutral

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of HUYA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 221,841 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

