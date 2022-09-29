Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.53

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 4189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $218,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

