Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.53

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 4189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $218,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
