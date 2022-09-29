Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1450722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.