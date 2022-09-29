Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1450722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.