Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.48

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 78658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.38.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
