Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.48

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 78658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Under Armour Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

