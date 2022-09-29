UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNCRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 193,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

