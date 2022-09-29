Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.33. 42,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

