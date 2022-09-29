Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 7067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Unisys Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $513.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unisys (UIS)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.