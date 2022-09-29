Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 7067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Unisys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unisys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

