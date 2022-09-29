United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. United Community Banks accounts for 1.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of United Community Banks worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 23,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

