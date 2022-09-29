United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,955. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

