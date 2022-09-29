United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $110.57

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.57 and traded as low as $102.70. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 5,890 shares.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,123.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Stories

