Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 4,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMGNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Stories

