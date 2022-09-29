UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS UPMMY traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPMMY. Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

