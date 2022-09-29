US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 62,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49.
About US Nuclear
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Nuclear (UCLE)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.