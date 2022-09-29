US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 62,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

