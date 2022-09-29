Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Usio Price Performance

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.59. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Get Usio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,344 shares of company stock worth $539,130. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USIO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Usio

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.