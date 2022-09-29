Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.32

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 577832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.