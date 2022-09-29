Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,271 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,655. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

