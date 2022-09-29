Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

CCI stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,907. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.