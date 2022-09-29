Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 567,998 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.