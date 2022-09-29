Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares in the company, valued at $870,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,071. The firm has a market cap of $562.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

