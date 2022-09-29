Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,939. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.