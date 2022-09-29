Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. National Beverage makes up 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
