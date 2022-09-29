Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises approximately 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 69,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $5,480,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 238,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 129,924 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

