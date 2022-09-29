Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.
Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $14.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,095.08. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,265.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
