Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,775,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

ABMD traded down $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day moving average is $274.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

