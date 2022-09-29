Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 9,252 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 118.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 108,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 65.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,585. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

