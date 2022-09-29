Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 979 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

