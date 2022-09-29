Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,532,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

VWOB opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

