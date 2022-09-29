Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $44,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

