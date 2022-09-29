Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.47. 3,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.