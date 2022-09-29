Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 131,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 39,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 580,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

