Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 555,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,334,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 254,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

