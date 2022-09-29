Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 620,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

